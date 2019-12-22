NELSEN, Leoni Peperis 87, a native of Tarpon Springs died December 18, 2019. She returned to Tarpon Springs in 2003, from Washington, DC, where she worked for the State Department in the Diplomatic Security department. She is survived by her husband, William Nelsen; sisters, Bessie Bouchlas, Zula Peperis; nephews, Stelios Bouchlas, Deno Bouchlas; and several cousins. Visitation will be held 10-11 am, and a funeral service will start 11 am, December 23, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Nicholas Cathedral or St. Nicholas Choir. Vinson Funeral Home www.vinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019