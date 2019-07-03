PULIDO, Leonora Vytiaco
87, of Pinellas Park, passed away June 27, 2019. Born in Pasay City, Philippines January 11, 1932, she was the daughter of Adriano Manzano Vytiaco and Marcelina Eusebio Vytiaco. Leonora graduated from the University of the East with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Leonora was predeceased by her husband, Avelino Ochoco Pulido and her siblings, Geronimo, Zosimo, Julita, Fortunato, Juanita. She is survived by her children, Waldo (Michelle), Rossana Obrero (Edgardo), Percival (Debbie), Kathleen Ryan (Larry) and Nathaniel (Elizabeth); her sister, Guillerma Vytiaco Diala; her 12 grandchildren, Nathan, Vina (Anthony), Matthew, Samantha (Samuel), Alex (Brooke), Kyle, Chanel, Paris, Katiana, Kailani, Kaylin and Kierra; and great-grandchild, Violet. Viewing, 5-7 pm, Friday, July 5, at Sorensen Funeral Home, 3180 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Funeral Mass, 11 am, Saturday, July 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Taylor Family Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 3, 2019