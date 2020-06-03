DIAZ, Leopoldo "Leo" On May 29, 2020, Dr. Leo Diaz, 79, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine Diaz; son, Chris Diaz (Toni); daughter, Claudine Caballero (Joe); grandchildren, Victoria Diaz and Nikolas Thanasides, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leopoldo and Virginia Diaz; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Caballero, and his sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Pedro Bajo. Leo graduated from Jesuit High School in 1959. He then attended the University of Tampa where he received his undergraduate degree. He received his Master's degree from Western Kentucky University and went on to achieve his doctorate in Education focusing on Community College Administration at Nova University. After receiving his undergraduate degree, Leo returned to Jesuit High School as both a teacher and coach for several years. He then transitioned to working as a counselor at Hillsborough Community College (HCC), where he held various positions eventually earning the title of Vice President. The Dr. Leo Diaz Scholarship was founded in honor of his contributions and impact to HCC. Dr. Diaz was an educator, mentor, and philanthropist who dedicated his life in service to God, whom he worshiped devotedly. He was a true "man for others". Leo was a faithful member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he served as an Eucharistic Minister and attended daily mass. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. Leo maintained many great friendships throughout his life, some going back to elementary school. His family would like to thank Dr. Corral for his friendship and care throughout the years. Leo was passionate about helping his community, specifically children. His philanthropic spirit guided his involvement in numerous organizations in the Tampa Bay area. He served as Chairman of the Children's Board of Hillsborough County, President of Tampa Sports Club and the Florida Association of Community Colleges. He was a member of the Corporate Board of the Boys and Girls Club, Rotary Club of Tampa, Jesuit High School Foundation and HCC Foundation. He served on the board of Academy of the Holy Names and Sacred Heart Academy. He received many honors and awards, notably his designation as a Professor Emeritus at HCC and the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition by the Rotary Club of Tampa. "Coach", you will be deeply missed by all those whose lives you touched. A private mass for immediate family will be held followed by a celebration of life at a later date. The funeral mass will be live streamed on Friday, June 6, at 10:30 am. The link will be posted on Boza & Roel website on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jesuit High School, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay, or Rotary's Camp Florida. Boza & Roel Funeral Home www.bozaroelfunerals.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.