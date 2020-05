Or Copy this URL to Share

FRIESE, Leroy N. "Doc" 82, of Largo, passed March 31, 2020. He is survived by sons, Dale of North Carolina, Dennis of Virginia; daughter, Kimberly Matsune of North Carolina; sister, Charlotte (Marlin) Aughenbaugh of South Carolina; brother, Donald of California; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



