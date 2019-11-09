|
|
MERKLE, LeRoy H. Jr. It is with great sadness that the family of LeRoy "Lee" Merkle announce his passing. Lee passed away unexpectedly November 3, 2019 at 72 years of age. He was born November 1, 1947 in Tampa, Florida at the Centro Espanol Hospital. Lee attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Most Holy Redeemer, Tampa Catholic High School, Chamberlain High School, University of South Florida, and Stetson University College of Law. Lee practiced Probate Law in Tampa for 44 years, and spent countless hours doing pro bono work in his field. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Merkle, and his mother, Josephine Merkle. Lee is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; sister, Cathy (Stan); son, Jeffrey Merkle (Alexandra); daughter, Jana Hampton (Howell); and grandchildren, Clewis, Bingham, Piper, and Whitaker. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend whose greatest joy came from being surrounded by his family. Lee enjoyed the beach, boating, fishing, and anything that his grandchildren wanted to do. We will miss his silly, fun ways and will cherish the memories always. A memorial service for LeRoy H. Merkle Jr. will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 Armenia Ave. Visitation will begin at 2 pm and the memorial service will follow at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in LeRoy's name to Metropolitan Ministires. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019