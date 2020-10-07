Leroy THOMPSON

Or Copy this URL to Share

THOMPSON, Leroy "Buddy" 78, of St. Petersburg transit-ioned September 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; brother, Eddie Lee Thompson; sons, Kenneth, Reginald and Roderick Thompson; daughters, Annette, Yoshuana, and Tysie, and Kengetta Baldwin; 30 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; god son, David Green; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Graveside services are Saturday October 10, 11 am at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, 101 58th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store