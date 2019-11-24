|
ROBERTS, Leslee (Fick) 70, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away November 19th surrounded by the love of her family. She is survived by her daughters, Kelsi (Rick) Black and Paige Roberts (Frank); her grandchildren, Kylee, Max, and Haley; sister, Harriette (John) Bell; brothers, Danny Fick and Larry Fick; and her best friend and former husband, Robert B. Roberts Jr. She was born and raised in St. Petersburg, a proud Green Devil cheerleader for St. Petersburg High School (class of '66), graduate of St. Petersburg Junior College, and then the University of South Florida, Bayboro Campus. Leslee retired from the St. Petersburg Times in 2005 after 27 years of service. In her retirement, she treasured moments with her grandchildren, family, and friends. Leslee's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 11 am at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N, St. Petersburg. Donations may be made in her memory to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019