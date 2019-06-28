Lesley "Les" MARTINEZ

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lesley "Les" MARTINEZ.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARTINEZ, Lesley "Les"

49, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. Lesley is predeceased by her parents, Cesareo and Alicia Martinez. She is survived by her daughter, Ashley (Tilly); son, Justin; brother, David; beloved Chiweenie, Felix; and granddog, Oreo. Her resilience, love for life and free spirit will be missed by all of her loved ones. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In place of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.