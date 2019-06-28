MARTINEZ, Lesley "Les"
49, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. Lesley is predeceased by her parents, Cesareo and Alicia Martinez. She is survived by her daughter, Ashley (Tilly); son, Justin; brother, David; beloved Chiweenie, Felix; and granddog, Oreo. Her resilience, love for life and free spirit will be missed by all of her loved ones. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In place of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019