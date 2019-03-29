GODWIN, Leslie C.
61 years young, of Tampa, FL, passed away on March 22, 2019. She was born in Pittsburg, PA. She is survived by her husband, Lee Godwin; sister, Laurie Meyer; and brother, Lance Cowieson; along with her "Aunt Kay"; cousins, nephews, and nieces; and, of course, her golden retriever, "Sophie". In lieu of any flowers, please donate to melanoma cancer research at www.melanoma.org. On a date to be determined, there will be a gathering for everyone to share stories and remember a "priceless gem" who is now watching over us.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019