Leslie CASTOR

CASTOR, Leslie Ann 57, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and was reunited with her deceased parents and siblings. She was born and raised in Largo, FL. She had a true love for all animals especially her dogs Zoe and Foxy. She is survived by her sister, Melody; and her brother-in-law Frank; niece, Mandy her husband and family; nephew, Frank Ryan and family; caregiver and family, Stephanie; special thanks to Shawna and Marc; and many friends. She will be truely missed and was loved dearly. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



