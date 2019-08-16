COMPTON, Leslie Dean 94, of Clearwater, Florida passed away Friday August 2, 2019. She was born April 17, 1925 in Louisville, KY to Will and Elizabeth (Rucker) Hord. Leslie was a retired secretary who worked for the Department of Education in Louisville, KY. She and her beloved husband Ray W. Compton moved to Clearwater from Louisville in 1978. The two were married for 49 years until he predeceased Leslie. She is survived by her children, Melissa Compton of Clearwater, FL and Mark Compton of Pearland, TX; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. All Services are Private. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019