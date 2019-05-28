LONGSHORE, Leslie Lois
55, of Tampa passed away on May 21, 2019. Born in Dayton, Ohio, she is survived by her husband, Bo; daughters, Olivia and Kit of Tampa; sisters, Shar of Gainesville, FL, Caron (Bob) of Seattle, WA; brothers, Doug (Lisa) of Orlando, FL and Scott of Eaglelake, FL; and uncle, David of Dayton, OH. A gathering will be held at The Tampa Woman's Club from 5-8 pm with a memorial service at 6 pm. Please visit the full obituary at:
www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 28, 2019