Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 Graveside service 2:00 PM Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610

McCLELLAN, Leslie "Les"



90, went home to be with the Lord June 16, 2019. He was born July 3, 1928 in Willow Springs, Missouri where he graduated from Willow Springs High School in 1946. He taught for nine years in local Howell County, Missouri schools from 1947 to 1956 while enrolled in local colleges. During these years he maintained a 400 acre dairy farm, as well as, assisted with his parents' farm.



Les completed his Doctor of Education degree in 1961 at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Upon graduation he taught as professor or visiting Professor in Oklahoma, California, Idaho, and Minnesota until 1964 when the family moved to Florida where he accepted a position as Assistant Professor of Education at the University of South Florida. He was promoted to full Professor in 1972 teaching until his retirement from USF in 1995. After retirement, Les taught as adjunct Professor for two more years. He was also a member of various professional organizations including Phi Delta Kappa Honorary Society.



He co-authored children's game books and was a contributing author to the Edu-Culture series distributed internationally. He also published 16 cassette tapes used in individualized instructional centers in primary classrooms.



During these early years the family joined and attended Carrollwood Baptist Church in Tampa. Since his retirement he was active in real estate in Polk and Hillsborough Counties. Besides his real estate interests, his hobbies included beekeeping, playing Canasta, spending time with family, and playing with his great-grandchildren.



Leslie is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorinda A. McClellan; daughters, Barbara Sue Ritter (John) and Patricia Ann Haislop (James); grandchildren, Jennifer Endres (Jason), Robert Davis (Cheyenne), Jamie Gordon (Stephen) and Christa Haislop; great-grandchildren, Julianne and Micah Gordon, Bowen and Zachary Haislop; sisters, Eula Turner, Willow Springs, Missouri, and Ruth Robertson, West Plains, Missouri; sister-in-law, Nedra McClellan, Sun City West, Arizona; and brother-in-law, Walt Lawson, Houston, Missouri, and many nephews, nieces, and loving friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lessie Sherman McClellan and Cora Ellen Keeler McClellan; brothers, Johnnie McClellan (Fern) and Clyde McClellan (Winifred) from Willow Springs, Missouri, and Leon McClellan from Sun City West, Arizona; sister, Dorothy Lawson, Houston, Missouri; brother-in-law, Raymond Turner, Willow Springs, Missouri; and grandson, James Richard Haislop, Jr.



His life will be celebrated with a visitation Monday, June 24, 12-2 pm followed by a graveside service at 2 pm at Blount & Curry, Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories.

