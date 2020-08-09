Leslie McManning

1/1
McMANNING, Leslie J. 97, of Clearwater FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, August 2, 2020. Les is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn and son, Larry McManning. He is survived by his sons, Rick McManning and wife Tammy, Dan McManning and wife Corinne, and Tom McManning and wife Lorraine; grandchildren, Shannon and husband Nick Perrone, Chase and Victoria and many loving nieces and nephews. Leslie's memorial will be honored privately by his family. Leslie dearly loved all his family and friends. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275622070
