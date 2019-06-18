REDDICK, Leslie
63, died June 12, 2019 at Community Ho-spice (Jacksonville). She was a Boca Ciega High School graduate, an Army veteran, graphic artist, and avid gardener. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Warren (Patrick Williams); three grandchildren, Alana, Alena, and Alyssa Williams; her father, John Reddick; three brothers, John, Larry, and Marcus Reddick; two sisters, Debra Hollis and Tracie Reddick and a host of relatives.
River City Cremations
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 18, 2019