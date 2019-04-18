NELSON, Lespy Sr.
|
93, of Tampa passed away Sunday April 7, 2019. He was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, and a lifetime member of American Legion Post #167. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine M.T. Nelson; and two sons, Carlton and Kenneth Nelson. He is survived by his daughters, Rev. Deborah Nelson, Catherine (George) Murphy, Cecelia (Benjamin F. "Ted") Lawson, Star Thomas, Vicki (Michael)Osbourne, Karen Nelson, Sharon Nelson, and Bernadette Nelson; sons, Dr. Lespy Nelson II, Michael Nelson, Benjamin R. (Dabibere) Nelson, Wendell (Stephanie) Nelson, and Ricky R.L. (Barbara) Nelson; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Friday 4-7 pm at the Lawson Funeral Home and on Saturday 9:30 am until service time at the church. Funeral service Saturday April 20, 11 am at Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church, 2002 N. Rome Ave. Tampa, FL.
