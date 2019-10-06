BRADSHAW, Lester M. Sr. passed away peacefully in Zephyrhills, Florida, Wednesday, October 2. 2019, at age 86. Born in Russell County, Kentucky to Ivy and Bessie Bradshaw, he was a high school basketball star, Korean War veteran, tunneling industry business leader, and the patriarch of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Clela and Thelma; two brothers, Leland and Melvin; and son, Joe. Lester is survived by his wife of 66 yerars, Regina; brother, Dean; sister, Zona; sister-in-law, Janet; sons, Bob, Jeff, and Lester Jr.; daughters-in-law, Shannon, Barbara and Kirsten; grandchildren, Sherrie, Kristi, Sara, Kyle, Eliott, Jordan, Jack, Kathy, Victoria and David; along with several great-grandchildren; additional family members, and friends. A 10 am viewing and 2 pm memorial service will be held Monday, October 7, at the Bernard Funeral Home, 367 North Main Street, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be given to the ( ).

