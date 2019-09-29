Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester MURPHY. View Sign Service Information Christ the King Catholic Church 821 South Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa, FL 33609 Memorial service 2:00 PM Christ the King Catholic Church Tampa , FL View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Basilica at the University of Notre Dame South Bend , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MURPHY, Lester F. A devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 peacefully while surrounded by family at the age of 82 in Tampa, FL, following a courageous fight with Alzheimer's. Born in East Chicago, Indiana, on November 28, 1936, he was a native of Hammond, Indiana. He attended Hardey Prep in Chicago while staying with his grandmother, Gummy. He would play cards with her for hours and it was a pastime that he enjoyed until he passed. Les later attended Georgetown Prep in Washington, DC, where he made many lifelong friends. He learned to play chess while there and shared his love for the game with his children and grandchildren. He spent several summers in Quebec City at the Université Laval. He completed his undergraduate degree at Notre Dame, class of 1957. Les participated in many clubs, activities and sports while at Norte Dame and lettered in boxing in the Bengal Bouts. Les loved his Notre Dame, a true, genuine Double Domer and faithful alumni, he embodied the "Fighting Irish", and lived the true meaning of, "Go Irish". In 1960 Les obtained his Juris Doctor and top honors at the University of Notre Dame Law School. He then joined the law firm of Murphy, McAtee, Murphy & Costanza, where his father was also practicing. He assumed an early leadership role in the legal community serving as chairman of the Indiana State Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section as well as the Boards of several committees. He helped draft the Indiana Trust Code and participated in International Law Conferences throughout the world. Les was widely recognized as a leading trial lawyer. He authored books on trial practice and lectured nationally and internationally. Les taught at Stetson Law School from 1988 1989. Les practiced law for 51 years, and was a member of the bar in Indiana, Illinois, and Florida. He was a proud member of The Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He retired in July 2011, while practicing at The Murphy Law Firm with his son, Justin Murphy. Les moved to the Tampa area in the late 1980s. He had a passion for fast cars and racing, spending years racing in the Skip Barber series. Les enjoyed history and was proud to be a Son of the American Revolution. He especially enjoyed studying his family tree and was passionate about compiling the family chronicles to pass down through the generations. Les was an avid golfer throughout his life and taught his children and grandkids to love the game. He traveled all over the world and played on many great courses. Les pursued his dreams throughout his life and, at one time, had planned to live in his idea of paradise Amber Gris Caye on the island of San Pedro, Belize. He was an active parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church. Les was always an animal lover but his favorite was his cherished comfort kitty, Sweetie. The most important aspect in Les' life was his love and devotion to his family. This competitive, charismatic, yet gentle, loving, and caring man has enriched the lives of those who knew him and etched a forever place in our hearts. Survived by his beloved wife, Rebecca, of 25 years; his children, Justin (Cindy) Murphy, Angelique Murphy, Lester (Colleen) Murphy Jr, Christopher (Patty) Murphy, Colleen (Gary) Murphy Dunning, Bridget Murphy, Erika (James) McClarin, Shannon (Ryan) Baker; his stepson, Alex (Maureen)Lavin. He also has grandchildren, Merlyn, Tristan, Colleen, Gwen, Duncan, Patrick, Kevin, Jim, Bridget, Mary, Chris, Sam, Ian, Madeline, Kent, Emerson and Lexi; and seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, family and friends too numerous to list but loved. He was predeceased by his parents, Lester and Angelique (Molloy) Murphy; his brother, Preston, and sister-in-law Marie Claire. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Mireille. Les lived an extraordinary life with each chapter filled with adventure and happiness. We will honor Les with two memorial services. The first will be on October 4, 2019, at 2 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, Tampa, FL. A Celebration of Les' life will be held on November 4, 2019, at 10 am at the Basilica at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN. Memorial donations may be made to a .

MURPHY, Lester F. A devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 peacefully while surrounded by family at the age of 82 in Tampa, FL, following a courageous fight with Alzheimer's. Born in East Chicago, Indiana, on November 28, 1936, he was a native of Hammond, Indiana. He attended Hardey Prep in Chicago while staying with his grandmother, Gummy. He would play cards with her for hours and it was a pastime that he enjoyed until he passed. Les later attended Georgetown Prep in Washington, DC, where he made many lifelong friends. He learned to play chess while there and shared his love for the game with his children and grandchildren. He spent several summers in Quebec City at the Université Laval. He completed his undergraduate degree at Notre Dame, class of 1957. Les participated in many clubs, activities and sports while at Norte Dame and lettered in boxing in the Bengal Bouts. Les loved his Notre Dame, a true, genuine Double Domer and faithful alumni, he embodied the "Fighting Irish", and lived the true meaning of, "Go Irish". In 1960 Les obtained his Juris Doctor and top honors at the University of Notre Dame Law School. He then joined the law firm of Murphy, McAtee, Murphy & Costanza, where his father was also practicing. He assumed an early leadership role in the legal community serving as chairman of the Indiana State Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section as well as the Boards of several committees. He helped draft the Indiana Trust Code and participated in International Law Conferences throughout the world. Les was widely recognized as a leading trial lawyer. He authored books on trial practice and lectured nationally and internationally. Les taught at Stetson Law School from 1988 1989. Les practiced law for 51 years, and was a member of the bar in Indiana, Illinois, and Florida. He was a proud member of The Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He retired in July 2011, while practicing at The Murphy Law Firm with his son, Justin Murphy. Les moved to the Tampa area in the late 1980s. He had a passion for fast cars and racing, spending years racing in the Skip Barber series. Les enjoyed history and was proud to be a Son of the American Revolution. He especially enjoyed studying his family tree and was passionate about compiling the family chronicles to pass down through the generations. Les was an avid golfer throughout his life and taught his children and grandkids to love the game. He traveled all over the world and played on many great courses. Les pursued his dreams throughout his life and, at one time, had planned to live in his idea of paradise Amber Gris Caye on the island of San Pedro, Belize. He was an active parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church. Les was always an animal lover but his favorite was his cherished comfort kitty, Sweetie. The most important aspect in Les' life was his love and devotion to his family. This competitive, charismatic, yet gentle, loving, and caring man has enriched the lives of those who knew him and etched a forever place in our hearts. Survived by his beloved wife, Rebecca, of 25 years; his children, Justin (Cindy) Murphy, Angelique Murphy, Lester (Colleen) Murphy Jr, Christopher (Patty) Murphy, Colleen (Gary) Murphy Dunning, Bridget Murphy, Erika (James) McClarin, Shannon (Ryan) Baker; his stepson, Alex (Maureen)Lavin. He also has grandchildren, Merlyn, Tristan, Colleen, Gwen, Duncan, Patrick, Kevin, Jim, Bridget, Mary, Chris, Sam, Ian, Madeline, Kent, Emerson and Lexi; and seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, family and friends too numerous to list but loved. He was predeceased by his parents, Lester and Angelique (Molloy) Murphy; his brother, Preston, and sister-in-law Marie Claire. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Mireille. Les lived an extraordinary life with each chapter filled with adventure and happiness. We will honor Les with two memorial services. The first will be on October 4, 2019, at 2 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, Tampa, FL. A Celebration of Les' life will be held on November 4, 2019, at 10 am at the Basilica at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN. Memorial donations may be made to a . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations