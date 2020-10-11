Lester Osteen

OSTEEN, Lester "Boddie" 87, of Lutz, Florida passed away September 30, 2020. He was a long time resident of Lutz and a member of the Marine Corps League Post #1440. Lester proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was Christian in faith and a member of Lutz Church of Christ. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorry Osteen; sons, Brian (Beth) Osteen and Barry Osteen; daughters, Darby (Mike) Hill, Beverly (Steve) Nelson, and Shelly (Paul) Brown; sisters, Mildred and Margie and many nieces, nephews, and cousins Loyless Funeral Home



