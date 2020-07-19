1/1
Lester SHIELDS
SHIELDS, Lester of St. Petersburg passed Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving family, one daughter, Kenya Shields Riley; two grandchildren, Corenthia and Christian Riley; one niece, Charlene Brown; two great-nieces, Sirlester Jones Vaughn, Tonya Jones; three great-nephews, Miquel Atkins, Patrick Jones, Maurice Brown, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday July 21, 2020, 9 am at McRae chapel where Funeral services will begin at 9:30 am, Interment following 11:30 am, Sarasota National Cemetery. "A McRae Service"

July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McRae Funeral Home
