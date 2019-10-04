ALEXANDER, Letha Salvo (Burton) went home to be with family and her Lord September 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. She was born August 16, 1923 in Skinem, TN, growing up in Fayetteville, TN. She is survived by sister, Mattie Jo (Burton) Pate (Bibson); sister-in-law, Kathy Burton; children, Renee White (Michael), Joni Taylor, Loi Hamm (Jamie), Len Vincent Salvo Jr. (Kim); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. At home she learned to play the guitar and piano. After high school, she attended the Nashville Women's Business College on a scholarship. She accepted a job at the Pentagon until leaving for an opportunity to sail on the hospital ship USNS Comfort and work at Harmon Air Force Base, Guam. Aboard ship, she met and married Len Salvo, a U.S. Merchant Marine in 1947, andthey were assigned to Japan. She enjoyed sharing stories of Japanese culture and learned the art of flower arrangement that often filled her home. She returned stateside to live in San Francisco, later leaving for Tampa, and started a business, Len Salvo Custom Builder. She later became a Real Estate Agent for Century 21. After retiring, she worked for USF campus bookstore in scholarships. Following Len's death, she met Allen Alexander, and married in 2001. Allen passed in 2014. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, Florida October 7, 2019, 11 am, with reception at First Baptist Church of Highland City. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in memory of Letha Burton Alexander to the by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or at www.dementiaSociety.org/donate.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019