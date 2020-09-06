1/1
Levonia FREENEY
FREENEY, Levonia B. 97, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away peacefully August 31, 2020. She moved to St. Petersburg in 1937 from Caryville, Florida. The oldest of four sisters, she began work at an early age. She was the housekeeper for several families including Dr. Woodrow B. Estes, Attorney William K. Zedwaski, and George and Nancy Appun. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Christian Church for over 70 years. She enjoyed fishing, watching the Tampa Bay Rays and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Freeney Perkins; sister, Deloris Jones (Ronald); granddaughter, Monica Perry; grandson, Quintin Perry (Sandra); great-granddaughter, Ashley Allred; great-great-grand-daughter, Jaliyah Holloman; great-great-grandsons, Jayce and Jourdan Johnson; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 8, 12 pm, with visitation 10 am, until service time, both at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
