DININNY, Lewis
passed away March 27, 2019 at the age of 76 at his home in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lew was a Brandon resident for 26 years where he was an active member of the Brandon Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was a literature evangelist for the Seventh Day Adventist church for 40 years, and loved nothing more than sharing the love of Jesus everywhere he went. His humor and love will live forever in the hearts of his adoring children, David, Brenda, and Dianne.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2019