Lewis FALZONE
FALZONE, Lewis "Dino" passed April 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Karen Falzone; daughter, Melissa Cole; son-in-law Ron Cole; two sons, Anthony Falzone of New York and his wife, Pat and Joseph Falzone of Florida. Dino is also survived by five grandchildren and siblings in North Carolina. Dino served four years in the USAF. He was a successful business man and worked many years at Fleamasters in Florida. Dino loved to ride his Harley. He retired and enjoyed his many trips to visit with his grandchildren.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
