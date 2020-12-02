1/1
Lewis GRINDLE
GRINDLE, Lewis 46, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned November 18, 2020. He is survived by his dearest mother, Deloris Grindle; wife, Angela Sweat-Grindle; sons, Rhakeem Jackson, Ayden Grindle; two stepsons; two stepdaughters; grandson, Rakeem Jackson Jr.; mother-in-law, Mollie Pennywell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, with Graveside Service Saturday, December 5, 11 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Royal Palm South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
