GRINDLE, Lewis 46, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned November 18, 2020. He is survived by his dearest mother, Deloris Grindle; wife, Angela Sweat-Grindle; sons, Rhakeem Jackson, Ayden Grindle; two stepsons; two stepdaughters; grandson, Rakeem Jackson Jr.; mother-in-law, Mollie Pennywell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, with Graveside Service Saturday, December 5, 11 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.