Lewis HILL

HILL, Lewis Hamilton III 93, passed away at home in Tampa surrounded by family on June 14. He was born May 6, 1927 in Tampa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis H. Hill Jr. and Francis L. Hill; his sister, Kathryn Hill Turner; uncles, Robert (Mozella) and Welborn (Harriett); and cousin, Robin H. Lloyd (Ken); and son-in-law, Edward Evans. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Shapard Hill, from Griffin, Georgia, for 59 years; his sons, Robert (Darlene), Walter (Elizabeth Ann); his daughters, Sally Sandburg (Tom), Linda Evans; grandchildren Kayla and Eddie Evans, Kaylee and Kelsey Hill, Tim and Matt Sandburg. First cousins, Harriett Hill Bentley (George), Mary Catherine Hill Gould (Don), Nancy H. Haley (John); nephew, James Hill Turner (Bonnie); and niece, Kaye Turner Alsbrooks (John). Lewis attended Gorrie Elementary and Plant High School before graduating from Sewanee Military Academy in 1954. He enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marine Cadet Corp where he served as Battalion Commander and Engine Cadet. After serving, he entered the University of the South in Sewannee, TN where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraterity. He graduated in 1950 receiving the National Honor Fraterity Blue Key. He completed one semester of Law School at University of Florida before being invited to active duty by the U.S. Navy. He served on a APA to Japan and on a LST in Japan and South Korea for eighteen months before returing to law school and graduating June 1955. Returning to Tampa, he joined his father at Hill, Hill and Dickenson, later becoming a partner and managing partner. The law firmed mergered with Foley & Lardner in 1988. In 2000, he received Lynford Lardner Community Service Award, which recognize outstanding volunteerism through out the firm. He served as President of the Hillsborough County Bar Association in 1968, as National Director of the ABA Junior Bar Association, on the executive board of the Florida Bar General Practice Section for many years and as its chair twice. He received the Tradition of Excellence Award in 1996. He retired from law practice March 2006 after 51 years. Lewis was active in the Gulf Ridge Council Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. He served on their Executive Board, was President (1972-1973) and was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award in 1962. In 2004, for his lifetime of service to the Boy Scouts of America, the Gulf Ridge Council named its new service center in his honor, the Lewis H. Hill III Scout Center. Lewis received his Eagle Scout Award from Troop 22 in March 1943. Upon returning to Tampa, he became Chairman of Troop Committee for Troop 22 for eight years and took scouts to the Philmont Scout Reservation. Lewis was an active member in many community organizations including Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, Committee of 100, Tampa Toastmaster Club, Tampa Preparatory School, The Children's Home (received the 2009 Tin Cup Award), Lowry Park Zoo, in 1993 he help organized the Lowry Park Zoo Endowment Foundation, Exchange Club of Tampa, member since 1957, President in 1980 and received the Jimbo Kynes Award in 2008, The Tower Club, The Merrymakers Club, Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla for 52 year, Davis Island Yacht Club, member since 1955 and Commodore in 1962. The Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay awarded him "Service Citizen Philanthropy Award" in 2005. He was instrumental in establising DACCO, the school drug abuse prevention program that spread nationwide. He has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Tampa his entire life and has served as a Deacon, Elder and President. Lewis's greatest love was his family followed by his church and friends. He was an avid sailor and loved racing ad crusing. He was a true southern gentleman. The family would like to thank all of Lewis's caregivers, especially, Nelly Ponte and the Burgundy team of Life Path Hospice. Due to Coronavirus concerns, a private family service will be held on Friday. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, details to come later. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of your choices or to the Gulf Ridge Council, Inc. Boy Scouts of America, 13228 North Central Av., Tampa, FL. 33612: The Children's Home, P.O. Box 262229, 10909 Memorial Highway, Tampa, FL 33685; First Presbyterian Church, 412 Zack St., Tampa, FL 33602.



