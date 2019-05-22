Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis O. Lamb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAMB, Lewis O.age 92, of Town Shores, Gulf- port, FL passed away May 17, 2019. Lew was a member of the greatest generation, an educator and administrator at Sayles Elementary school for 33 years. He married Jane MacMillan, one of the seven sisters from Hampton, CT and they had four children, Bonnie, Donald, Scott (deceased) and Debbie; 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Lew grew up on Fishers Island, NY and the family spent all the summers there. Many friends passed through the doors of the "Island House". Lew fought in two wars, was wounded twice, awarded the purple heart and never spoke about it. He was better than no one, but as good as anyone. He always taught his children to work hard, tell the truth, and apologize when wrong. He loved life and he always said, tomorrow will be another day and he knew it would be a better day. He was a true role model for 92 years and impacted the lives of every person he met. The Lamb Family would like to thank all of the people who helped care for Lew and shared in his well being. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lew to: Putnam Lodge of Elks, B.P.O. Elks #574, P.O. Box 448, Putnam, CT 06260; Sun- coast Hospice 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760; or to American Legion Post 1045, P.O. Box 412, Fishers Island, NY 06390. Burial will be held at a later date.Beacon Direct Cremation, Largo Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019

