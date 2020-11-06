RAIA, Lewis J. Jr. On September 3, 2020, Lewis J. Raia Jr. of Clarkesville, GA died at the age of 82. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1938 to the late Lewis and Anna (Bruno) Raia, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 49 years Carol, February 8, 2020, and his siblings, Janet, Frances, and Richard and is survived by his four children, Sharon, Jeff, Jason, and Jared; his grandchildren, Callie and Carlos Nieto and Melissa, Nicole, and Jeffrey Raia; and his sisters, Diana Cassidy and Florence Dunn as well as many nieces and nephews. Lewis retired from the St. Petersburg Police Department in 1981 after 20 years' service, having followed in the footsteps of his father who served on the NYPD. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved traveling the country, particularly out West, and riding his motorcycle or being out on his boat. A life-long Catholic, he was especially devoted to the Blessed Mother. He was proud of his Sicilian heritage and loved a good bowl of pasta. A funeral service for both Lew and Carol will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, Seminole Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heroes of St. Petersburg Police are welcome. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Hillside MemorialChapel.com
. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville 706-754-6256.