WITHROW, Lewis Bernard Sr. "Lew" 98, died peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019 of natural causes. Born to Fred R. Withrow and Maude J. Withrow on Sept. 25, 1920 in Charleston, West Virginia, Lew was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, (Dorothy) Manette S. Withrow. Surviving family members include son, Lewis B. Withrow Jr. of New Port Richey, FL (married to Pamela Withrow), daughters, Elaine Stevens (husband Timothy Stevens, deceased) of Burbank, CA, and Kimberly Withrow-Mitchell (married to Karen Withrow-Mitchell) of San Jose, CA. Lew also leaves behind his cherished granddaughters, Kaley and Cassie Withrow-Mitchell. Lew enlisted in WWII the morning after Pearl Harbor and served as a proud US Marine Staff Sergeant. Lew was a member of the 9th AAA Battalion for 33 months and served in the South Pacific, most notably on Guam and Guadalcanal. Lew spent his career in sales and worked the last 17 years for Brooks Brothers. Lew retired in 1994 at the age of 72 and moved with his wife, Manette, to Pointe Alexis in Tarpon Springs, FL. A military service will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale, CA at a later date where Lew will be interred with his wife.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019