COWART, Lia 89, of Dover, FL, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Giacamo and Santa (Parisi) Grimaldi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Chester Cowart. Survivors include her sons, Anthony Cowart (Marlene), James Cowart (Robyn) and Steven Cowart (Janie); dau-ghter, Linda Stanton (Sherrill); eight grandchildren, Kelly, Michelle, Angela, Kimberly, Joshua, Jennifer, Heather, and Dylan; 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Margie Castello. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and grea- t-great-grandmother. Her sweet spirit will continue to live on in all of us. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Clement Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at: www.wellsmemorial.com ,
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 9, 2019