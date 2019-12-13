CAMPO, Libby on December 10, 2019 joined her husband, Salvatore "Sam" Campo in heaven. Libby was born in New York, NY on January 6, 1926 to Ben and Maria Nasca. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Campo, Maria Laskoski; and son-in-law, Gregg Laskoski; her grandchildren, Christian Capone, Matthew Laskoski, Lauren and Francesco Anzalone; and great-grandchildren, Gianna, Salvatore and Sophie Capone. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10 am Saturday, December 14, at St. Joan of Arc Church. In lieu of flowers, her wishes were to make donations to K9 Partners for Patriots. Brewer & Sons (352) 688-4991
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019