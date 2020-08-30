1/1
Lidesia Mesa
MESA, Lidesia 87, passed away peacefully among family August 21, 2020. She was born in Spain; she resided in Chicago for 15 years and for the last 40 years in Tampa. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose R. Mesa. Lidesia is survived by her children, Maria (Jim) Meneghini, Esperanza Huse, Luisa (Jesus) Leanos, Margot (Alfredo) Ramentol, and Jose Mesa. She was a devoted grandmother of nine: Simon, Felix, Adam, Michael, Raquel, Thomas, Christina, Paul, and Nicholas; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens September 5 at 11 am. There will be an online viewing of the memorial service available on the funeral home web site. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Sunset Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
