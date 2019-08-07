DIAZ, Lidia Rosa 81, of Tampa, passed away, July 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Aristides; daughter, Olga L. Fuente; grandsons, Alexander Perez, Luis Rodriguez, and Kristian Rodriguez; granddaughter, Le-ana Fuente; great-grand-children, Julissa Marie Rodriguez, Julian Rodriguez, Luis Julian Rodriguez, and Aristides J. Rodriguez. Lidia is predeceased by her daughter, Dinorah Marie Rodriguez and granddaughter, Dinorah Marie Rodriguez. Memorial Mass will be 11 am, Thursday, August 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Lidia was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 7, 2019