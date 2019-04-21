RENEDO, Ligia "Lee"
87, of Odessa, FL, passed away April 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Al. She is survived by son, Al Renedo (Pattie); daughters, Cheryl Minardi (Glenn) and Sandy Renedo; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life is to be held April 28 at Meadowlawn Funeral Home from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019