Lila GONZALEZ
1931 - 2020
GONZALEZ, Lila Jean beloved wife of Ernest Gonzalez, left her home on earth to take her place in heaven on October 21, 2020. She was born in Bagley, Minnesota on December 12, 1931 to Melvin B. and Orda Halvorson. She spent her childhood in Bagley. Throughout her life she was proud of her Norwegian heritage and shared that pride with anyone who would listen. For the past 66 years she made her home in Tampa. She spent 25 years working at St. Joseph's Hospital and after a few years of retirement she decided to have a new career working with animals at Plantation Animal Hospital. She loved every minute of it for eleven years, retiring for the second time in 2012 at age 80.The joys of her life were her family, faith, country music, dancing and baseball. She was a member of Lake Magdalene Methodist Church and Lamplighters Circle. She loved all people and animals, adopting many of both. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ernest; and her cherished children, Christopher (Vicky) Maxwell, Maxine Thompson, Jennifer Alonzo, Robyn Coscia, Wesley (Karen) Coscia, Joel (Debbie) Coscia; as well as grandchildren, Paul Maxwell, Ross, Tyler, Alyson, Jason, Olivia and Dakota Coscia; and great-grandchildren, River and Emersyn Coscia. Her parents and her sister, Bonnie, preceded her in death, as well as an infant daughter, Antonia Jean Maxwell. The family would like to thank Kathy Lamoreaux for her love and devotion to our mother and a heartfelt thank you to the Ruby Team at LifePath Hospice. A private memorial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Donations in Lila's memory will be welcomed by HumaneSocietyTampa.org or Lifepath Hospice Hillsborough County.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

