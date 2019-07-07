Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lilian MISEWICH. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:45 AM - 10:15 AM Light of Christ Catholic Church Clearwater , FL View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Light of Christ Catholic Church Clearwater , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MISEWICH, Lilian



passed away July 1, 2019, surrounded by those who loved her. She was born in Plymouth, Pennsylvania April 5, 1926 and spent her childhood there. She was the 7th of 7 children. She married Walter Misewich in 1947, and lived in Hackettstown, New Jersey for 25 years. She and Walter were blessed with two children, Marcia Auerbach and Robert Misewich. After Walter's death in December 1980, Lillian moved to Dunedin, Florida. She lived there for 37 years. Lillian's Catholic faith was always a significant part of her life and her greatest gift to her family. Her greatest joys were her devotion and loyalty to her family, dancing to polkas, cooking and preserving family traditions. She was known for her style and "always perfect hair". She is survived by her two children, Marcia Auerbach (Donald Auerbach) and Robert Misewich (Donna Misewich); four grandchildren, Jennifer Hipp (Robert Hipp), Jeffrey Auerbach (Meleen Chuang), Hayley Misewich, Matthew Misewich; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday July 12, 2019 from 9:45-10:15 am at Light of Christ Catholic Church in Clearwater, Florida. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am and internment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice + Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32257 or give online at:



support.comunityhospice.com



sylvanabbey.com

