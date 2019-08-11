Service Information Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 (727)-822-2059 Send Flowers Obituary

BARNES, Lillian Shotter 73, passed away August 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer. Lillian was born February 15, 1946, in Rockville Centre, New York, the only child of the late Kenneth and Klora Shotter.is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Carpenter, her two devoted sons, John Christopher (Cari Lee West), Gregory Scott (April McKenna Scanlon), four grandchildren Jackson Scott, John Kenneth, Cole Edmund, and Benjamin Christopher, two uncles Charles Brewster (Betty) and Robert Brewster (Christine), an aunt, Janet Pecunies, and several cousins and their children.was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her generous nature and devotion to others are remembered well by all who knew her. She supported her husband, her high school sweetheart, as they journeyed through all walks of life. Taking care of and spending time with family was the joy of her life.her sons married and became fathers themselves, Lillian found great delight in spending time with her grandsons and watching them grow. She adored her grandsons wholeheartedly.graduating Riviera Beach High School, Lillian held onto a special group of eight girlfriends whose relationships she treasured and maintained throughout the years. Their annual get-together was a special time of memories and celebration for all that life had brought. As an only child, this sisterhood was a cherished blessing to her.in life, she connected with family in New Hampshire and felt blessed to see her family expand even more as she was warmly welcomed by relatives that she had not known in her youth. always showed strength during hard times, love in the face of suffering, and joy for all during happier times. She will be deeply missed by everyone she touched. memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life and cherish her memories. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs. Visit the personalized guestbook at

BARNES, Lillian Shotter 73, passed away August 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer. Lillian was born February 15, 1946, in Rockville Centre, New York, the only child of the late Kenneth and Klora Shotter.is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Carpenter, her two devoted sons, John Christopher (Cari Lee West), Gregory Scott (April McKenna Scanlon), four grandchildren Jackson Scott, John Kenneth, Cole Edmund, and Benjamin Christopher, two uncles Charles Brewster (Betty) and Robert Brewster (Christine), an aunt, Janet Pecunies, and several cousins and their children.was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her generous nature and devotion to others are remembered well by all who knew her. She supported her husband, her high school sweetheart, as they journeyed through all walks of life. Taking care of and spending time with family was the joy of her life.her sons married and became fathers themselves, Lillian found great delight in spending time with her grandsons and watching them grow. She adored her grandsons wholeheartedly.graduating Riviera Beach High School, Lillian held onto a special group of eight girlfriends whose relationships she treasured and maintained throughout the years. Their annual get-together was a special time of memories and celebration for all that life had brought. As an only child, this sisterhood was a cherished blessing to her.in life, she connected with family in New Hampshire and felt blessed to see her family expand even more as she was warmly welcomed by relatives that she had not known in her youth. always showed strength during hard times, love in the face of suffering, and joy for all during happier times. She will be deeply missed by everyone she touched. memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life and cherish her memories. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs. Visit the personalized guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close