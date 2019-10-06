BIDDLE, Lillian M. 88, of Denver, CO, formerly of Dunedin, FL, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019. She was the widow of Charles O. Biddle, and is survived by her son, Michael O. Biddle (Elizabeth), Jacksonville, FL; daughter Julie B. Byther (Eric MacDougall), Denver, CO, and numerous nieces and nephews. A service is forthcoming at North Bay Community Church, Clearwater, FL. Donations may be made to North Bay Community Church, Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019