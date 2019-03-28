SPAFFORD, Lillian D.
90, of Sun City Center, FL passed away March 18, 2019. Lillian was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Bob; a daughter, Deborah and a son, Kenneth. She will be dearly missed by all. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation and Burial Society- Ruskin.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019