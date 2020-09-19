1/
Lillian Driscoll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRISCOLL, Lillian Oatis passed away in her home in The Villages Florida, Friday, September 11, 202 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty; her daughter, Karen; and her husband, Joseph. She is survived by her son, Donald Bowne; her daughters, Linda Curry, Pamela Aswell, and Barbara O'Dell; her sisters, Alberta Weinheimer, Dorthy White, Shirley Albers, and Carol Celentano; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lillian lived in Danbury, Connecticut until 1969, when she and her husband moved their family to Tampa, Florida where they lived until Joseph passed in January 2019. In August 2019, she moved to The Villages, FL to be close to her sisters. Lillian will be buried at the National Cemetery in Bushnell next to her husband. Adams & Jennings F.H.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home - Tampa
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
813-237-3345
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
September 18, 2020
I love you mom and miss you more than I can even explain. I lnow you are in a better place and reunited with Dad, Karen and so many other loved ones. Tell them all we love and miss them. Until we meet again. I love you.
Barbara O'Dell
Daughter
September 18, 2020
I do not know Lillian but saw her obit. in the Danbury News Times.
My maiden name was Moira Oatis
and I never knew anyone who spelled it with an A. My father lived in NYC and his parents were from Ireland. I am sorry for your loss but wondered if there was a connection.
Moira Oatis Sherman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved