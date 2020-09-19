Lillian Driscoll

DRISCOLL, Lillian Oatis passed away in her home in The Villages Florida, Friday, September 11, 202 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty; her daughter, Karen; and her husband, Joseph. She is survived by her son, Donald Bowne; her daughters, Linda Curry, Pamela Aswell, and Barbara O'Dell; her sisters, Alberta Weinheimer, Dorthy White, Shirley Albers, and Carol Celentano; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lillian lived in Danbury, Connecticut until 1969, when she and her husband moved their family to Tampa, Florida where they lived until Joseph passed in January 2019. In August 2019, she moved to The Villages, FL to be close to her sisters. Lillian will be buried at the National Cemetery in Bushnell next to her husband. Adams & Jennings F.H.



