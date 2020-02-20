EPPS, Lillian passed away on February 12, 2020. A celebration of life service for Mother Lillian Epps will be held on Saturday February 22 at 10 pm at St. John Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2504 Chipco St., Tampa, Rev. Bartholomew Banks, Pastor Eulogist, with Dr. Victor Ball, officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Mother Epps is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. C. P. Epps and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday February 21, at Wilson Funeral Home, 3000 N. 29th Street, from 5-8 pm, with a wake from 5-6 pm. Wilson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020