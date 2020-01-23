Lillian HOLMES

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
3455 21st Ave. S
Wake
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
3455 21st Ave. S.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
3455 21st Ave. S
Obituary
HOLMES, Lillian 83, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned January 13, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Edward and Anthony Holmes; daughter, Bonita Holmes; brother, Howard Taylor; sisters, Christine Oxendine and Gloria Lowry; five grandchildren; five great-grand-children; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 pm, with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, 11 am. Both services will be held at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3455 21st Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020
