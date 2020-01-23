HOLMES, Lillian 83, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned January 13, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Edward and Anthony Holmes; daughter, Bonita Holmes; brother, Howard Taylor; sisters, Christine Oxendine and Gloria Lowry; five grandchildren; five great-grand-children; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 pm, with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, 11 am. Both services will be held at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3455 21st Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020