HOUGAARD, Lillian A. 96, resident of Homewood at Martinsburg, PA, formerly of Seminole, FL, passed away Monday evening, December 2, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 11, 1923, daughter of the late John R. and Ella T. (Hansen) Rasmussen. She was married to the late Martin Victor Hougaard. Surviving are a daughter, June H. (William) Kirsch of Roaring Spring, PA; her son, John M. (Bonnie) Hougaard of Palmer, MA; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Warren A. She was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Largo, FL, where she served in many capacities, and a member of the Danish Sisterhood of America. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Lillian can be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Avenue N, Largo, FL 33770. Arrangements are by the John K. Bolger Funeral Home, Inc. of Martinsburg, PA. www. bolgerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019