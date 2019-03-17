Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian J. (Posluszny) Sosniak. View Sign

SOSNIAK, Lillian J. (POSLUSZNY)



94, passed away March 14, 2019 under hospice care. She was born June 1, 1924 in Chicago, IL to Matthew and Julia (Piotrowski) Posluszny. Lillian was a member of St. Thomas Acquinas Catholic Church in New Port Richey, FL. She retired from Western Electric after 25 years of service. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. She will be missed. She is survived by her sons, Edward and James Sosniak; granddaughter, Karen Sosniak; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edward L. Sosniak; son, Terrance Sosniak; daughter-in- law, Linda Sosniak; siblings, Milton Posluszny (Lottie) Josephine V. Michon (Fred); Estelle Glaz (Joseph), Helen Panzarella (William), Maxie Posluszny, Joey Posluszny. The family would like to extend their thanks to everyone at Suncoast Hospice for their care and compassion. A memorial mass will be held at St. Thomas Acquinas Catholic Church on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 am.



Meadowlawn Funeral Home

North/Meadowlawn Funeral Home

