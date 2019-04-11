JONES, Lillian L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian L. JONES.
74, of St. Petersburg, passed away April 3, 2019. She is survived by her son, Lorenzo Jones; sister, Mildred Young; brother, Gilbert Young; one grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm, funeral Saturday April 13, 1:30 pm at
Lawson Funeral Home.
(727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019