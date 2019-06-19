Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Mary "Lolli" WHEELOCK-DIROBERTO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WHEELOCK-DIROBERTO, Lillian Mary



"Lolli" graduated from life June 14, 2019 at the age of 84. Lillian was a resident of Tampa for 63 years. Originally from Keshena, Wisconsin, Lillian was a member of the Oneida Indian tribe of Green Bay and affiliated with the Menominee Indian tribe of Keshena, WI where she grew up. Mrs. DiRoberto was a nurse and worked in numerous settings during her career. She was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Bucs, and the Tampa Bay Rays. She loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, gardening, trying her luck at the casino, and, most of all, being with her family. Lillian is preceded in death by her father, John Wheelock; mother, Frances Dickie LeMay; brother, Ted Wheelock; and her husband of 51 years, Vincent John DiRoberto. She is survived by her three children, Dr. Rose Marie Matuszny of Tampa, FL; Francis Andy DiRoberto of Kingston, TN, and Ted Vincent DiRoberto of Hudson, FL; two grandchildren, Brittany Matuszny of Harrisburg, PA and Nicholas DiRoberto of Kingston, TN and one great-grandchild, born on the day of her death, Carver DiRoberto of Kingston, TN. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Funeral Services will be tentatively held Thursday morning, June 20 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Tampa, FL, followed by celebration of life luncheon Saturday, June 22, at Whiskey Joe's in Tampa, FL.

