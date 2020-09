MISENHELDER, Lillian "Lou" 81, passed away Sept. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg in the loving arms of her savior and family. She was a wonderful mother to her daughter, Lisa and son, George. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years. She had many extended relatives and friends. She blessed many lives and will be missed beyond measure.



