MCKNIGHT, Lillie F. 88, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on July 9, 2020. She is survived by six children; an adopted daughter; two siblings; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-great-grandchildren and other relative. Visitation Monday, July 20, 4-7 pm. Funeral service (private). Smith Funeral Home/727-894-2266.



