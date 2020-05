Or Copy this URL to Share

PRESLEY, Lillie Mae 85, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned May 11, 2020. A member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, she is survived by three sons; five daughters; 19 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives. Visitation is Friday, May 15, 4-7 pm at: Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



