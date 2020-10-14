Lillie ROBINSON

Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBINSON, Lillie M. 72, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home October 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Oscar A. Robinson; sons, Robert Robinson, Alex Robinson, and Delenato Whitley; daughters, Tovia Robinson and Cheryl Robinson-Strong; brother, Eddie Guyton; sisters, Catherine Pressley and Penny Flowers; 21 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, October 18, 3-6 pm. Funeral service Monday, October 19, 10 am at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025



