Lillie ROBINSON

ROBINSON, Lillie M. 72, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home October 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Oscar A. Robinson; sons, Robert Robinson, Alex Robinson, and Delenato Whitley; daughters, Tovia Robinson and Cheryl Robinson-Strong; brother, Eddie Guyton; sisters, Catherine Pressley and Penny Flowers; 21 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, October 18, 3-6 pm. Funeral service Monday, October 19, 10 am at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.